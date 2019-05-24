Ermek Ibraimov runs for post of Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Belarus

Brother of the former Chairwoman of the Accounts Chamber, Elmira Ibraimova, Ermek runs for the post of Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Belarus. The information was confirmed in the Committee of the Parliament on International Affairs, Defense and Security.

Ermek Ibraimov headed a diplomatic mission in Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland part-time, was the Resident Representative of Kyrgyzstan to OSCE and other international organizations in Vienna.

He was dismissed by ex-president Almazbek Atambayev in 2016.