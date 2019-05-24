Sooronbai Jeenbekov: There are no taboo topics for the Kyrgyz media

SCO Media Forum is held in Bishkek. In his welcoming speech, the President of Kyrgyzstan recalled that the SCO was founded in an era of total information system and communications development.

According to him, the current stage of development of the organization falls on the period of rapid growth of information technology and the unprecedented influence of the media on public consciousness.

«At the same time, I would like to outline that the level of awareness of the activities of the SCO, its total potential, the results of multilateral cooperation and achievements, plans and prospects remains relatively low not only in the world, but also in the organization’s member states. Therefore, we expect that the media forum will become a unique platform for exchanging views and development of a unified information strategy,» the head of state said.

We have a strong institution of both state and independent media. There is a special attitude to the press in our country — people trust it and listen to it. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

«The freedom of speech and the independence of the position of a journalist are long-cultivated traditions of our society. Our press is the voice of civil society and determines the public mood. It is a reliable mediator in the dialogue between citizens and the government. All the decisions made enter the public domain thanks to journalists. Sooner or later, people learn about everything that happens in the republic through the media. Therefore, we can say that we do not have topics that are closed to the media. Kyrgyzstan is an open society,» the President stressed.