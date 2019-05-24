Central banks of EEU discuss single financial market of the Union

Chairmen of the central banks of the Eurasian Economic Union discussed the concept of a common financial market of the Union in Moscow. Press service of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Following the meeting, an agreement on establishment of a working group on information security of the financial market and countering computer attacks in the credit and financial sphere was signed.

In addition, the meeting of the Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Tolkunbek Abdygulov with the head of the Central Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina took place. The parties discussed bilateral cooperation issues.