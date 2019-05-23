Clean water for regions: President tells about poor work of officials

Work on attraction of funds from international climate funds is carried out extremely unsatisfactory. President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at Clean Water for Regions Forum.

Forecasts of international institutions say that almost half of the world’s population will be forced to live in areas with shortage of clean water by 2025.

In this regard, the international community signed the Paris Agreement and special climate funds were created to jointly address these problems. They provide grant funds that are spent on activities aimed at adapting to climate change and elimination of environmental harm.

The neighboring Kazakhstan has already raised about $ 1.5 billion from these funds, Tajikistan — $ 328 million, Uzbekistan — $ 50 million.

Up to date, no project from Kyrgyzstan has been approved. The Environmental Protection and Forestry Agency, which is responsible for this area, works extremely poor. We could attract investments from such funds to projects for the protection of clean water resources and provision with clean water. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

«I am confident that the climate finance center under the government created together with donors will take over the coordination functions and will carry out full-fledged work in this area. In addition, during the construction of water supply systems, we need to use new, innovative, modern technologies that meet the requirements of today’s realities. To reduce unreasonable losses of clean water, it is necessary to install smart water meters and other devices. Therefore, the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services is obliged to urgently develop norms and regulations for construction aimed at regulating water volumes for each person, reducing construction costs,» the head of state summed up.