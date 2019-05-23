Water supply systems in south regions to be rehabilitated thanks to donor funds

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will allocate €14 million for rehabilitation of water supply systems in four municipalities. Representative Office of EBRD in Kyrgyzstan reported.

EBRD will allocate a loan of €2 million and a grant of €3 million from the European Union to support the primary improvements in the field of water supply in Myrza-Ake, Kursh Don-Bulak villages. In addition, the financial package of EBRD, which includes a €4 million loan and a €4.1 million grant, provides funding of the second phase of the water project in Jalal-Abad.

It is expected that, thanks to the projects, more than 80,000 people will have improved access to water and sanitation.

Official signing of the agreements will take place today in the framework of Clean Water for Regions Forum. EBRD projects include reconstruction of water supply networks, installation of water meters and purchase of operational and technical equipment. Regarding the project in Jalal-Abad, it will include the restoration of water supply networks, measurement, construction of a new wastewater treatment plant and purchase of laboratory equipment. Investments will also help the city to develop a program of social support for low-income consumers and a new tariff methodology.