Foreign Minister: Everything is ready for meeting of SCO Presidents

Summit of the Foreign Ministers of the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization ended in Bishkek. It is the final stage of preparation for the meeting of the SCO Heads of State.

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov told reporters that a package of documents was prepared and approved for signing by the presidents of the SCO countries following the summit. There are more than 35 of them. The core is the Bishkek Declaration on prospects for development of SCO and consolidation of positions of the member states on major issues within the framework of interaction. A road map for support of Afghanistan has also been adopted.

In his turn, the Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Vladimir Norov stressed that the Kyrgyzstan’s presidency in SCO was characterized by business activity and coordination of efforts.

Recall, the summit of Heads of the SCO member countries will be held in Bishkek on June 13-14.
