Foreign Minister: Everything is ready for meeting of SCO Presidents

Summit of the Foreign Ministers of the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization ended in Bishkek. It is the final stage of preparation for the meeting of the SCO Heads of State.
In his turn, the Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Vladimir Norov stressed that the Kyrgyzstan’s presidency in SCO was characterized by business activity and coordination of efforts.
Recall, the summit of Heads of the SCO member countries will be held in Bishkek on June 13-14.