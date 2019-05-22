All schools of Kyrgyzstan have to be connected to Internet by June 1, 2019

The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov instructed to complete connection of the remaining schools to the Internet by June 1, 2019. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

The First Deputy Prime Minister held a meeting on the implementation of activities within the concept of digital transformation «Digital Kyrgyzstan.» The Ministry of Finance and the State Committee of Information Technology and Communications were instructed to submit a draft decision on the allocation of the necessary financial resources to the Government as soon as possible.

For the timely implementation of «Digital Kyrgyzstan» concept and the need to purchase office equipment, he instructed to work out the issue of lifting the moratorium on the purchase of office equipment, previously initiated by the Committee on Budget and Finances of the Parliament.

Kubatbek Boronov instructed the State Committee of Information Technology and Communications to complete the tests and introduce a hardware and software system for recording incoming / outgoing Internet traffic. The Ministry of Economy and the Tax Service were instructed to take measures to approve a regulatory legal act on this issue.

«The completion of connection of 656 schools has been postponed several times. 168 schools are not yet connected to the Internet,» said Kubatbek Boronov.

The Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry of Health were instructed to immediately begin the implementation of School Medicine — IT Polyclinic and Smart School projects.