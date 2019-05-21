Ministry of Agriculture explains why Kyrgyz vegetables and fruit are returned

Problems with the export of agricultural products arise not among farmers, but among sellers who do not obtain certificates for cargoes. Deputy Director of the Plant Quarantine Department of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation Alymbai Imarov told at a press conference.

According to him, there are four phytosanitary laboratories in Kyrgyzstan. «They are accredited and issue certificates of compliance with international standards,» Alymbai Imarov told.

He said that products without such certificates are returned from EEU countries.

«There are no large collective or state farms in the republic. Almost everyone has a farmland allotment in villages. Most of the exporters are dealers. Manufacturers rarely sell by themselves. Since joining the EEU, phytosanitary control has been removed on Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan border. Cargoes are checked at the place of receipt. In the absence of a phytosanitary certificate, the cargo is to be returned,» Deputy Director of the department said.

He added that officially no entrepreneur has addressed the Ministry of Agriculture on this matter.