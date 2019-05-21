16:28
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Ministry of Agriculture explains why Kyrgyz vegetables and fruit are returned

Problems with the export of agricultural products arise not among farmers, but among sellers who do not obtain certificates for cargoes. Deputy Director of the Plant Quarantine Department of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation Alymbai Imarov told at a press conference.

According to him, there are four phytosanitary laboratories in Kyrgyzstan. «They are accredited and issue certificates of compliance with international standards,» Alymbai Imarov told.

He said that products without such certificates are returned from EEU countries.

«There are no large collective or state farms in the republic. Almost everyone has a farmland allotment in villages. Most of the exporters are dealers. Manufacturers rarely sell by themselves. Since joining the EEU, phytosanitary control has been removed on Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan border. Cargoes are checked at the place of receipt. In the absence of a phytosanitary certificate, the cargo is to be returned,» Deputy Director of the department said.

He added that officially no entrepreneur has addressed the Ministry of Agriculture on this matter.
link:
views: 48
Print
Related
Sale of Kyrgyzstan’s meat and milk in EEU markets to be facilitated
Bishkek has lowest mutton, butter, flour and potatoes prices among EEU capitals
Kazakhstan recognizes Kyrgyzstan's veterinary system compliant with EEU norms
Nursultan Nazarbayev may become Honorary Chairman of EEU
Kazakhstan opens veterinary control points on borders with Russia and Kyrgyzstan
Agreement on marking of goods enters into force in EEU
Two more Kyrgyz companies can supply products to EEU
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Integration of Kyrgyzstan into EEU is successful
Kyrgyzstan - Russia relations become more intense thanks to EEU
Kyrgyzstan asks to speed work on elimination of barriers in EEU
Popular
National Bank suspends licenses of QIWI National Bank suspends licenses of QIWI
277,000 children left without care of parents in Kyrgyzstan due to migration 277,000 children left without care of parents in Kyrgyzstan due to migration
One third of Kyrgyz women think man has right to beat his wife One third of Kyrgyz women think man has right to beat his wife
Parents punish their children by blows to face, body and legs in Kyrgyzstan Parents punish their children by blows to face, body and legs in Kyrgyzstan