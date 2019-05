Some districts of Bishkek will be left without gas for four days. Public Relations Service of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC reported.

According to it, supply of gas will be stopped due to repair work in the following districts:

On May 20-22 — Professor Zima Street;

On May 22-24 — Sadygaliev Street.

Karboz uulu Keldibek Street in Orto-Sai village will be left without gas on May 21-24.