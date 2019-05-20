Raiymbek Matraimov not to return to work in the Customs Service

Former Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Raiymbek Matraimov does not plan to return to his post. His lawyer Tatyana Karyzhinskaya told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, Raiymbek Matraimov appealed against the illegal decision of the Government to dismiss him and did not set himself the goal of reinstatement in the position of the Deputy Head of the State Customs Service.

«The Supreme Court upheld the decision of the Bishkek City and Pervomaisky District Courts to reinstate Raiymbek Matraimov in the post of the Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Service. The trial ended in favor of the plaintiff. He is satisfied with the decision of the court on recognizing his dismissal groundless,» Tatyana Karyzhinskaya stressed.

According to the lawyer, Raiymbek Matraimov set legal confirmation of unfair treatment of him as the main purpose of the litigation.

Earlier, the Former Deputy Chairman of the Customs Service, known as Raiym-millionaire, filed a lawsuit against the Government. He called his dismissal illegal and appealed against the decision of the head of the Cabinet (Prime Minister Sapar Isakov at that time). The trial lasted 18 months.