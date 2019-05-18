One third of Kyrgyz women think man has right to beat his wife

Over the past three years, 5 percent of women in Kyrgyzstan at the age 15-49 have become victims of physical violence, robbery or assault, and over the past year — 2 percent. Such data were obtained during a Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS).

According to the report, about 8 percent of women have felt discrimination or harassment on any grounds in the last 12 months.

One third of women aged 15-49 believe that a husband has the right to beat his wife for any of five reasons: she left hose without telling him, she does not care for children, argues with him, refuses to have sex with him, she burned food.

The survey covered more than 7,000 households in all regions of Kyrgyzstan, and field studies were conducted in September — November 2018. The MICS was conducted by the National Statistical Committee with technical support from UNICEF.