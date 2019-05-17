About 4,000 people with HIV can die in case of lack of state funding

If the state does not allocate sufficient funds for treatment of people living with HIV, about 3,600 people may die within three years. Executive Director of Partner Network Association, Aibar Sultangaziev, told at a press conference.

According to him, it is not only about treatment, but also about preventive measures. In 2015, donor organizations allocated $ 7 million for this purpose, this year- $ 3.5 million.

The state allocates about $ 900,000. In 2021, donors will stop funding that means about $ 5 million will have to be found. Otherwise, the number of HIV patients may increase by 20,000 people over three years. Aibar Sultangaziev

Aibek Bekbolotov, Deputy Director of the Republican AIDS Center, added that donor organizations purchased drugs. «They have an opportunity to purchase higher-quality products at a lower price, since they purchase for many countries at once,» he stressed.

According to Aibek Bekbolotov, course of treatment for a year, depending on the body’s response to drugs, costs from $ 100 to $ 4,000 per year.

Kyrgyzstan’s legislation ensures free HIV treatment for patients.