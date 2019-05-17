New strategy of EU - Central Asia cooperation to be presented in Bishkek in July

New strategy of the European Union for Central Asia will be officially presented in Bishkek on July 7. The EU Delegation to the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the Delegation, the 15th joint meeting of Foreign Ministers of EU and Central Asian countries will be held in the capital of Kyrgyzstan on July 7. The EU High Representative Federica Mogherini and the EU Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica intend to present the new strategy during the meeting.

«The European Commission and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy have already adopted a joint statement. It sets out a fresh look at strengthening partnerships with five Central Asian countries: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. It will be discussed at the Council of Europe and the European Parliament,» the message says.