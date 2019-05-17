10:01
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

New strategy of EU - Central Asia cooperation to be presented in Bishkek in July

New strategy of the European Union for Central Asia will be officially presented in Bishkek on July 7. The EU Delegation to the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the Delegation, the 15th joint meeting of Foreign Ministers of EU and Central Asian countries will be held in the capital of Kyrgyzstan on July 7. The EU High Representative Federica Mogherini and the EU Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica intend to present the new strategy during the meeting.

«The European Commission and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy have already adopted a joint statement. It sets out a fresh look at strengthening partnerships with five Central Asian countries: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. It will be discussed at the Council of Europe and the European Parliament,» the message says.
link:
views: 77
Print
Related
European Union presents vision of cooperation with Central Asia
Kyrgyzstan and EU plan to complete negotiations on new agreement by summer
Environmental safety is important in exploration of new uranium objects
Kyrgyzstan expects EU support for electoral reforms
EU Special Representative arrives in Kyrgyzstan
EU presents new trade facilitation programmes in Central Asia
European Union prohibits use of household plastic
President about relations with Europe, USA: Kyrgyzstan’s interests is priority
European Union allocates €6.5 mln to support social security in Kyrgyzstan
Human rights defenders urge EU to pay attention to release of Askarov issue
Popular
Decrease in incidence of brucellosis, echinococcosis registered in Kyrgyzstan Decrease in incidence of brucellosis, echinococcosis registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to spend over 381 million soms on creation of patrol police Kyrgyzstan to spend over 381 million soms on creation of patrol police
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov leaves for Issyk-Kul region President Sooronbai Jeenbekov leaves for Issyk-Kul region
More than 4.6 tons of gold produced at Kumtor in the first quarter of 2019 More than 4.6 tons of gold produced at Kumtor in the first quarter of 2019