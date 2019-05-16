Sale of Kyrgyzstan’s meat and milk in EEU markets to be facilitated

Entry of manufacturers of veterinary products from Kyrgyzstan into EEU markets will be facilitated. Director of the State Inspectorate for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Safety, Kalysbek Zhumakanov, told at a press conference.

According to him, in April, the veterinary system of Kyrgyzstan was recognized equivalent to the veterinary systems of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union.

«In other words, they recognized that our system meets all the standards and requirements of the union and the International Epizootic Bureau. We have done tremendous work for 3 years, including equipping of laboratories and training,» he said.

Two republican laboratories (in Bishkek and Osh) issue certificates that are recognized all over the world.

Recognition of equivalence of the service will allow Kyrgyzstan to independently include manufacturers of veterinary products in the register of the EEU. This will allow them to freely export products. The list includes 74 companies from Kyrgyzstan as of today.

«Previously, we invited experts from other EEU countries to include a company in the list. Now we can do it by ourselves,» he said.