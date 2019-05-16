Decrease in incidence of brucellosis, echinococcosis registered in Kyrgyzstan

A decrease in the incidence of brucellosis and echinococcosis was registered in Kyrgyzstan. Director of the State Inspectorate for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Safety, Kalysbek Zhumakanov, told at a press conference.

He stressed that the inspectorate pays great attention to epizootic safety in Kyrgyzstan.

«There are transboundary diseases that hinder trade — anthrax, foot and mouth disease, plague and other. If such diseases are registered, a country can be closed for export for several years. We were able to ensure timely vaccination of livestock and the purchase of drugs that have international certificates. The situation with zoonotic diseases — echinococcosis and brucellosis — has changed for the better. Its incidence in people has decreased 5.5 times in the last five years,» he said.