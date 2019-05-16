19:12
Car turns over near Interior Ministry building in Bishkek, 3 people injured

Toyota Estima and Toyota Wish cars collided in Bishkek at the intersection of Tynystanov and Zhumabek Streets near the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Press service of the Bishkek Traffic Safety Department reported.

The traffic accident occurred at about 00.43 tonight.

«Driver of Toyota Estima car was driving along Zhumabek Street in western direction and collided with Toyota Wish at the intersection with Tynystanov Street. The latter moved along Tynystanov Street to the north. As a result of the collision, Toyota Estima turned over. Two passengers and the driver turned to the hospital. Both cars were put on car impound,» the traffic police reported.
