Hungary to allocate €50 million in form of soft loan to Kyrgyzstan

Hungary will allocate €50 million to Kyrgyzstan in form of a soft loan. Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Ulan Dyikanbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the agreement was reached during an official visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov to Budapest. However, Ulan Dyikanbaev did not specify for what purposes and at what rate the loan was allocated.

He added that Chingiz Aidarbekov held nine meetings at various levels in Hungary, in particular with Hungarian businessmen, and invited them to cooperate.

In addition, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic agreed to open a diplomatic mission of Hungary in Bishkek.
