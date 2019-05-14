15:28
Journalist of Azattyk refuses to write statement against guards of casino

Journalist of Azattyk radio Ydyrys Isakov refused to write a statement to the police. He has no complaints against the guards of an illegal casino who attacked him. The Main Internal Affairs Department of Osh confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The police told that Ydyrys Isakov did not complain because he did not want to ruin the life of the young guys. According to representatives of the Main Internal Affairs Department, the journalist believes that the guards did not have any malicious intent; they are simply very young and do not know the laws, in particular, those regulating the work of the media.

Nevertheless, the incident was registered. The defendants face fines ranging from 30,000 to 60,000 soms. The amount of payments will be determined by court.

Earlier, an Osh businessman Jalil Atambayev filed a lawsuit of 50 million soms against Ydyrys Isakov. The journalist published a material in which he told that the former police colonel evaded taxes. After a wide public response and the widespread support of the journalist, the businessman withdrew the lawsuit.
