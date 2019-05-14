13:53
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Iftar scandal. Foreign Ministry of Turkey supports its Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan

The Foreign Ministry of Turkey considers it unacceptable to invite leaders of FETO to the iftar dinner, organized by the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan. Statement by the spokesman of the Foreign Ministry of Turkey Hami Aksoy says.

He supported the demarche of the Ambassador of Turkey to the Kyrgyz Republic Cengiz Kamil Firat at the iftar of the SDMK, calling it necessary and rightful.

Related news
Ambassador of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan leaves iftar of SDMK with scandal
«In fact, our Ambassador to Bishkek became aware of the situation and reacted rightfully,» he said.

Hami Aksoy stressed that combatting the FETO presence abroad was among the «main priorities» of Turkey.

«We have persistently explained the threat posed by this terrorist organization to our counterparts in countries where FETO is present, on many occasions. We expect not only the official authorities of friendly countries but also their national institutions to adopt a sensitive approach vis-à-vis this matter,» the spokesman said.

Recall, the Turkish diplomat Cengiz Kamil Firat was outraged that SDMK invited representatives of FETO, in particular the director of Sapat educational institution Orhan Inanda, to its events.
link:
views: 62
Print
Related
MFA not considering issue of assessing statement of Ambassador of Turkey to KR
Ambassador of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan leaves iftar of SDMK with scandal
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey discuss opening of Osh - Istanbul flight
Kyrgyzstani accused of murder of former boyfriend in Turkey
Kyrgyzstani wounded in shooting in Izmir (Turkey)
Deputies support Kubanychbek Omuraliev as Ambassador to Turkey
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan transfers assets of FETO-linked company to Turkey
Director of Turkish school in Bishkek accused of harassment
35 Kyrgyz women freed from sexual slavery in Istanbul
Trade turnover between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan not meet its potential
Popular
UNDP has new Resident Representative to Kyrgyzstan UNDP has new Resident Representative to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani wins Grand Prix at beauty pageant in Turkey Kyrgyzstani wins Grand Prix at beauty pageant in Turkey
Darya Maslova wins SCO International Marathon in Issyk-Kul Darya Maslova wins SCO International Marathon in Issyk-Kul
MP proposes to change principle of nomination of presidential candidates MP proposes to change principle of nomination of presidential candidates