Iftar scandal. Foreign Ministry of Turkey supports its Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan

The Foreign Ministry of Turkey considers it unacceptable to invite leaders of FETO to the iftar dinner, organized by the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan. Statement by the spokesman of the Foreign Ministry of Turkey Hami Aksoy says.

He supported the demarche of the Ambassador of Turkey to the Kyrgyz Republic Cengiz Kamil Firat at the iftar of the SDMK, calling it necessary and rightful.

Related news Ambassador of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan leaves iftar of SDMK with scandal

«In fact, our Ambassador to Bishkek became aware of the situation and reacted rightfully,» he said.

Hami Aksoy stressed that combatting the FETO presence abroad was among the «main priorities» of Turkey.

«We have persistently explained the threat posed by this terrorist organization to our counterparts in countries where FETO is present, on many occasions. We expect not only the official authorities of friendly countries but also their national institutions to adopt a sensitive approach vis-à-vis this matter,» the spokesman said.

Recall, the Turkish diplomat Cengiz Kamil Firat was outraged that SDMK invited representatives of FETO, in particular the director of Sapat educational institution Orhan Inanda, to its events.