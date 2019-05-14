10:44
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Safe City project: Last 19 cameras will be connected to system on May 14

The State Committee of Information Technology and Communications of Kyrgyzstan told when the last 19 cameras of the Safe City project at the crossroads of Bishkek would start working.

The Interdepartmental Commission completed acceptance of the latest hardware and software systems at 19 intersections of Bishkek and approved the date of their commissioning. Cameras at the following intersections will start working at midnight on May 14:

Elebesov — Aul;

Deng Xiaoping — B. Alykulov;

Deng Xiaoping — Sadygalieva;

Bokonbaev — Molodaya Gvardiya;

Fuchik — filling station;

Suerkulov — Baitik Baatyr;

Chui — Shopokov;

Suerkulov — Yunusaliev;

Aitmatov — Akhunbaev;

Zhibek Zholu — Lermontov;

Auezov — Chui;

L. Tolstoy — Molodaya Gvardiya;

L. Tolstoy — Bakaev;

B. Alykulov — M. Omurakunov;

Akhunbaev — Tynaliev;

Aitmatov — A. Masaliev;

M. Gorky — Aitmatov;

A. Tokombaev — April 7;

Aitmatov — Semetey.

The first stage of the Safe City project includes 110 hardware-software complexes — 42 in Bishkek, 48 fixed and 20 mobile ones on the roads of Chui region.

According to the government contract, all of the intersections were equipped by the contractor on time — until May 12.
link:
views: 62
Print
Related
Safe City: Budget gets 57.3 million soms of paid fines
Tender for 2nd phase of Safe City project announced
Nine more intersections equipped with cameras within Safe City project
Other 19 cameras to be connected to Safe City project
Camera of Safe City project riddled with bullets
Safe City project. Part of fines to be spent on financing of ambulance
314 hardware complexes to be installed within 2nd stage of Safe City project
Safe City project: Road fatalities rate reduces by 36.8 percent
Cameras within 2nd phase of Safe City project not work
Safe City: Number of fines for traffic rules violations increased almost 6 times
Popular
UNDP has new Resident Representative to Kyrgyzstan UNDP has new Resident Representative to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani wins Grand Prix at beauty pageant in Turkey Kyrgyzstani wins Grand Prix at beauty pageant in Turkey
Darya Maslova wins SCO International Marathon in Issyk-Kul Darya Maslova wins SCO International Marathon in Issyk-Kul
MP proposes to change principle of nomination of presidential candidates MP proposes to change principle of nomination of presidential candidates