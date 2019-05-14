Safe City project: Last 19 cameras will be connected to system on May 14

The State Committee of Information Technology and Communications of Kyrgyzstan told when the last 19 cameras of the Safe City project at the crossroads of Bishkek would start working.

The Interdepartmental Commission completed acceptance of the latest hardware and software systems at 19 intersections of Bishkek and approved the date of their commissioning. Cameras at the following intersections will start working at midnight on May 14:

Elebesov — Aul;

Deng Xiaoping — B. Alykulov;

Deng Xiaoping — Sadygalieva;

Bokonbaev — Molodaya Gvardiya;

Fuchik — filling station;

Suerkulov — Baitik Baatyr;

Chui — Shopokov;

Suerkulov — Yunusaliev;

Aitmatov — Akhunbaev;

Zhibek Zholu — Lermontov;

Auezov — Chui;

L. Tolstoy — Molodaya Gvardiya;

L. Tolstoy — Bakaev;

B. Alykulov — M. Omurakunov;

Akhunbaev — Tynaliev;

Aitmatov — A. Masaliev;

M. Gorky — Aitmatov;

A. Tokombaev — April 7;

Aitmatov — Semetey.

The first stage of the Safe City project includes 110 hardware-software complexes — 42 in Bishkek, 48 fixed and 20 mobile ones on the roads of Chui region.

According to the government contract, all of the intersections were equipped by the contractor on time — until May 12.