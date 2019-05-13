MFA not considering issue of assessing statement of Ambassador of Turkey to KR

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan has not yet raised the issue of assessing the statement of the Ambassador of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan Cengiz Kamil Firat. Press service of the ministry said to 24.kg news agency.

Recall, the Ambassador of Turkey to the Kyrgyz Republic Cengiz Kamil Firat left Iftar, organized by the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan, on May 8 with a scandal. He reprimanded the mufti for having invited the head of Sapat schools, Orkhon Inanda, to the iftar.

Cengiz Kamil Firat said that the republic would have to make a choice between the members of FETO and Turkey.

His act provoked a strong reaction on social networks. Many users require to send a note of protest to the Embassy of Turkey.

Cengiz Kamil Firat was appointed Ambassador of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan in 2018.