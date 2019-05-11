11:55
Victim of fire at petroleum storage depot in Jalal-Abad in serious condition

Victim of a fire at petroleum storage depot in Jalal-Abad is in serious condition. Regional Clinical Hospital informed 24.kg news agency.

According to doctors, two injured turned to the medical institution as a result of the fire. One of them is a fireman who received a small burn on his face and neck. He was provided with outpatient care.

“The second victim is 24 years old, he has burns on 50 percent of his body. The patient is conscious. The condition is stably serious. He is in intensive care unit. We consulted with Osh specialists. The patient receives all necessary treatment,” representatives of the hospital told.
