Some districts of Bishkek will be left without gas on May 13-24. Public Relations and Media Department of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan reported.

Gas supply of the area bounded by sections of L.Tolstoy, Alykulov, Akhunbayev, Sadyrkulov Streets; area of Coca-Cola LLC, Shoro LLC, Lushchikhin and Gagarin Streets, Rabochiy Gorodok will be suspended.

Repair work is carried out to ensure safety of consumers and trouble-free operation of equipment.