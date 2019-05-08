Three more doctors arrested in Bishkek within case on Aziz Batukaev’s release

Three more doctors were arrested within a criminal case on illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev. Deputy Director of the National Center for Torture Prevention Dinara Sayakova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, officers of the Main Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained the acting Chief Doctor of the Central Hospital of penal colony 47, the former head of the Medical Department of the State Penitentiary Service and an acting doctor of the Ministry of Health.

«All three of them were placed in a detention center. A preventive measure will be chosen for them today,» Dinara Sayakova said.

The criminal case on illegal release of the crime lord Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The doctors and the laboratory assistant, who diagnosed him with cancer, are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in the case.