World record. Kyrgyzstani takes 1st place in speed ascent to Elbrus

Kyrgyzstani Anna Ogloblina took the 1st place in speed climbing to Mount Elbrus — the highest mountain in Europe.

The competitions were held on May 7 in Kabardino-Balkaria (Russia) as part of the international festival of extreme sports Red Fox Elbrus Race 2019. Over 250 athletes from 20 countries participated in it.

The length of the route was 12 kilometers with an altitude gain of 3.3 kilometers (the participants started from 2.3 kilometers above sea level). Anna Ogloblina reached the top in 4 hours 20 minutes and 48 seconds, setting a record for the festival and being ahead of her nearest rival by almost 10 minutes. Then she went down. Her total time (ascent + descent) at the finish was 5 hours 35 minutes 3 seconds. This is a new world record among women.