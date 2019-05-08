Charity hiking tours in support of children with cancer held in Kyrgyzstan

Help the Children — SKD Public Foundation and the community of young people interested in hiking hold «Go Ahead and Win!» charity hiking tours in support of children suffering from oncological diseases. The Foundation reported.

They have already made three trips to Kol-Tor lake, Konorchek and Kok-Moinok canyons, Issyk-Kul lake, Belogorka waterfall and Borulu lake.

«The goal of the hiking tours is to attract the attention of young people to the problems of children with cancer through joint tours to the most beautiful places in Kyrgyzstan. We noticed that teamwork unites, the guys are eager to help each other, and understanding that everything is done not just for photos, but to help the children, lifts the spirit,» the Foundation President Elena Koneva told.

The Foundation stressed that thanks to the tours they have managed to collect 12,000 soms. The money was handed over to Ademi Yasunova (fetal liver sarcoma) and Datkaiym Melisbekova (brain glioblastoma).

The charitable organization plans to continue such events.