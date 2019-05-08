13:21
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Charity hiking tours in support of children with cancer held in Kyrgyzstan

Help the Children — SKD Public Foundation and the community of young people interested in hiking hold «Go Ahead and Win!» charity hiking tours in support of children suffering from oncological diseases. The Foundation reported.

They have already made three trips to Kol-Tor lake, Konorchek and Kok-Moinok canyons, Issyk-Kul lake, Belogorka waterfall and Borulu lake.

«The goal of the hiking tours is to attract the attention of young people to the problems of children with cancer through joint tours to the most beautiful places in Kyrgyzstan. We noticed that teamwork unites, the guys are eager to help each other, and understanding that everything is done not just for photos, but to help the children, lifts the spirit,» the Foundation President Elena Koneva told.

The Foundation stressed that thanks to the tours they have managed to collect 12,000 soms. The money was handed over to Ademi Yasunova (fetal liver sarcoma) and Datkaiym Melisbekova (brain glioblastoma).

The charitable organization plans to continue such events.
link:
views: 69
Print
Related
Unknown persons steal mite box of charity foundation in Boom gorge
World Cancer Day. Bishkek commemorates Saltanat Samatova
Revolutionary cancer treatment method created in Russia
Kyrgyzstan plans to publish book for children with cancer, looking for sponsors
Presidents allocates money for children with cancer
Kyrgyzstan to hold charitable event "Save Mother's Life!"
Radio “Mir” to hold marathon "Life for children!"
Kyrgyzstan to open hospital school for cancer patients
European School of Oncology ready to train doctors from Kyrgyzstan
Ministry of Health: Cancer service to be reformed by 98 percent till end of 2017
Popular
Radioactive Kyrgyzstan. Where is uranium legacy of the country located? Radioactive Kyrgyzstan. Where is uranium legacy of the country located?
Russian citizen attempts to commit suicide at Manas airport Russian citizen attempts to commit suicide at Manas airport
Portrait of Chingiz Aitmatov to decorate house in Dzhal-23 microdistrict Portrait of Chingiz Aitmatov to decorate house in Dzhal-23 microdistrict
At least 136 rallies held in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019 At least 136 rallies held in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019