Zhalil Atambayev withdraws lawsuit against Azattyk’s journalist

Businessman Zhalil Atambayev withdrew a lawsuit against a journalist of Azattyk. Media Policy Institute reported.

The lawsuit was withdrawn today.

The journalist Ydyrys Isakov, in a conversation with 24.kg news agency, said that he had not yet received any supporting documents from the court. “Even if Zhalil Atambayev withdrew the lawsuit, this does not mean that he should evade responsibility,” Ydyrys Isakov said.

The retired police colonel, businessman Zhalil Atambayev sued Azattyk’s journalist Ydyrys Isakov. The amount of the claim was 50 million soms.

Earlier, the journalist published a material in which he said that Zhalil Atambayev evaded taxes. On the basis of the material, employees of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes opened a criminal case on April 22.