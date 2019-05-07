Rehabilitation center for children with disabilities opened in Kyrgyzstan

A rehabilitation center for children with disabilities has been opened on the basis of the Chui Labor and Social Development Department. Press service of the Ministry of Labor of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Development, Zhanyl Alybaeva, children with problems of the musculoskeletal system will get physiotherapy, physical education and health rehabilitation in the center.

At the rehabilitation center, children will be taught communication, self-service, self-control skills, behavior in everyday life and in public places. In addition, assistance will be provided to families raising children with disabilities in their social rehabilitation, home rehabilitation activities, as well as counseling assistance.