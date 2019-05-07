Girl attempts to jump from fourth floor, saved by rescuers

A 20-year-old girl attempted to jump from the fourth floor in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The incident happened in one of the houses on Ibraimov Street. Rescuers of the Emergency Situations Ministry climbed to the fifth floor and kept the girl from falling. She was handed over to the ambulance paramedics.

A similar incident occurred in Bishkek on May 5. But then a man fell from the eighth floor and died in the presence of rescuers and police.