12:49
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Moratorium on uranium mining: Bill is short to avoid loopholes

«The draft law on imposing a moratorium on uranium mining in Kyrgyzstan is initially clear and short to avoid some interpretations and loopholes,» MP Kanat Kerezbekov said at public hearings today.

According to him, this decision was made in order to avoid future extension of licenses for prospecting and exploration of uranium in the future. The document on imposing the moratorium on extraction of uranium fully complies with the legislation of the country, including the Constitution, the Civil Code and the law on subsoil.

There should be no interpretations. Everything is clear and understandable. And Kyrgyzstan has the sovereign right to impose the moratorium. There are such precedents.

Kanat Kerezbekov

Recall, YurAsia Company was going to develop Tash-Bulak deposit of Kyzyl-Ompol group of uranium-thorianite placers. It was planned to process it at Kara-Balta Mining Plant. However, Kyrgyzstanis are categorically against the project. Protests against the development of the field took place in Bishkek and Balykchy.

The company’s license for exploration of the deposit was temporarily suspended. Deputies of the Parliament have instructed the Government to ban the prospecting, exploration and development of uranium deposits in Kyrgyzstan.
link:
views: 64
Print
Related
Sooronbai Jeenbekov promises no uranium mining in Kyrgyzstan
Radioactive Kyrgyzstan. Where is uranium legacy of the country located?
Mailuu-Suu town included in list of most radioactive places on earth
Deputies task Cabinet with banning exploration, development of uranium
Rally against uranium mining held in Karakol city
Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul. Law on biosphere zone not violated
State Committee for Subsoil Use: New fields are not explored for uranium
Uranium mining: State Committee believes that investor should be supported
Uranium mining. YurAsia has no permits for development
Erkin Bulekbaev fined 3,000 soms for rally against uranium mining
Popular
Radioactive Kyrgyzstan. Where is uranium legacy of the country located? Radioactive Kyrgyzstan. Where is uranium legacy of the country located?
Russian citizen attempts to commit suicide at Manas airport Russian citizen attempts to commit suicide at Manas airport
Portrait of Chingiz Aitmatov to decorate house in Dzhal-23 microdistrict Portrait of Chingiz Aitmatov to decorate house in Dzhal-23 microdistrict
At least 136 rallies held in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019 At least 136 rallies held in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019