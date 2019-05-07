Kyrgyzstanis successfully participate in Student Surgery Olympiad in Ufa

Members of the student team of Akhunbaev Medical Academy of Kyrgyzstan under the guidance of the Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Kylychbek Sydygaliev successfully took part in the All-Russian Student Olympiad in Surgery with international participation. Press service of the Medical Academy reported.

They took two first and one second places. Future surgeons from Bishkek showed excellent results in competitions in nephrectomy, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, as well as in case problems.

At least 16 teams from universities of Russia, China, Germany, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan participated in the Olympiad.