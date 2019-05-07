Kyrgyzstan starts payment of one-time assistance to Great Patriotic War veterans

The Ministry of Labor and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan began payment of one-time cash assistance to veterans of the Second World War in the amount of 20,000 soms allocated from the President’s reserve fund. Press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, the one-time cash assistance is paid to disabled people and participants of the Great Patriotic War, minor prisoners of concentration camps, ghettos and other places of detention, created by the Nazis and their allies during the Second World War, Leningrad siege survivors.

As of May 1, at least 344 veterans of the Great Patriotic War live in the republic, including 86 disabled people, 217 participants of the Great Patriotic War, 17 minor prisoners of concentration camps and 24 survivors of the Siege of Leningrad.