09:47
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan starts payment of one-time assistance to Great Patriotic War veterans

The Ministry of Labor and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan began payment of one-time cash assistance to veterans of the Second World War in the amount of 20,000 soms allocated from the President’s reserve fund. Press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, the one-time cash assistance is paid to disabled people and participants of the Great Patriotic War, minor prisoners of concentration camps, ghettos and other places of detention, created by the Nazis and their allies during the Second World War, Leningrad siege survivors.

As of May 1, at least 344 veterans of the Great Patriotic War live in the republic, including 86 disabled people, 217 participants of the Great Patriotic War, 17 minor prisoners of concentration camps and 24 survivors of the Siege of Leningrad.
link:
views: 39
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan runs “Let's Preserve Victory Monuments - Kyrgyzstan!” campaign
Great Patriotic War veterans to get 20,000 soms each from President
356 veterans of the Great Patriotic War live in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan asks CIS countries to look after war graves
Only 95 participants of the Great Patriotic War left in Bishkek
WWII veterans to get 10,000 soms from Bishkek City Administration
Memorial to dead soldiers of Panfilov division opened near Volokolamsk
Authorities can’t find money for families of killed in Great Patriotic War
Kyrgyzstan pays tribute to killed, went missing on Great Patriotic War fronts
Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits Great Patriotic War veteran
Popular
Radioactive Kyrgyzstan. Where is uranium legacy of the country located? Radioactive Kyrgyzstan. Where is uranium legacy of the country located?
Russian citizen attempts to commit suicide at Manas airport Russian citizen attempts to commit suicide at Manas airport
Portrait of Chingiz Aitmatov to decorate house in Dzhal-23 microdistrict Portrait of Chingiz Aitmatov to decorate house in Dzhal-23 microdistrict
At least 136 rallies held in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019 At least 136 rallies held in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019