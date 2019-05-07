09:47
Taekwondo athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 9 medals at tournament in Almaty

Kyrgyzstanis won nine medals at the ITF International Taekwondo Festival. Coach Sergey Faustov told 24.kg news agency.

The tournament was held in Almaty with participation of 400 athletes from Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. «There were eight athletes in our team and two coaches — Karlygash Fatkulina and I,» Sergey Faustov told.

Some Kyrgyzstanis competed in two weight categories: Alim Emirov won two gold medals, Ainazik Abduzhabbirova — gold and silver medals. Kirill Drozdenko, Aruuke Abytalipova and Arlen Melisov won gold medals. Aidana Usubalieva won silver and Kaniet Urmatbekov — bronze medal.

«We are pleased with the result. Young and senior athletes showed good efficiency and high level of training,» the coach added.
