State companies spend 3 billion soms on fuel and lubricants annually

Organizations financed from the budget, as well as joint-stock companies with state share and state-owned enterprises, have spent 3,047.4 billion soms on the purchase of fuel and lubricants in 2018. The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In 2019, it is planned to spend the same amount on the purchase of fuel and lubricants.

At least 4,568.8 billion soms were spent on the purchase of coal and other types of fuels for the autumn-winter season, and 1,04.2 billion soms — on fuel oil. The costs will remain the same in 2019.
