15:25
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Lawyer: There is no evidence of doctors' guilt in Aziz Batukaev’s case

There is not a single evidence in the case against doctors who diagnosed the kingpin Aziz Batukaev. The lawyer of the detainee Emil Makimbetov, Anara Kyshtobaeva, told at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to her, Emil Makimbetov is charged with corruption, forgery of documents and official forgery.

«My client doctor has no relation to sanitation, transportation, or to test results. He did not examine Aziz Batukaev and did not see him or his relatives. He diagnosed him at a special institution based on the results of the tests that were brought,» Anara Kyshtobaeva told.

She added that if Emil Makimbetov wanted to leave the country, he would have done it in 2013.
link:
views: 81
Print
Related
Release of Aziz Batukaev: Doctor, lab technician taken into custody
Release of Aziz Batukaev: Doctors who diagnosed him with cancer arrested
Criminal case against kingpin Aziz Batukaev reopened
Popular
Radioactive Kyrgyzstan. Where is uranium legacy of the country located? Radioactive Kyrgyzstan. Where is uranium legacy of the country located?
Russian citizen attempts to commit suicide at Manas airport Russian citizen attempts to commit suicide at Manas airport
Portrait of Chingiz Aitmatov to decorate house in Dzhal-23 microdistrict Portrait of Chingiz Aitmatov to decorate house in Dzhal-23 microdistrict
At least 136 rallies held in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019 At least 136 rallies held in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019