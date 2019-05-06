13:49
Nine more intersections equipped with cameras within Safe City project

Cameras at nine intersections of Bishkek, installed within Safe City project, will start working from May 7. The State Committee of Information Technology and Communications reported.

Cameras were installed at intersections:

Bokonbaev Street — Manas Avenue;

Chui — Manas Avenues;

Chui Avenue — Pavlov Street;

Zhibek Zholu — Manas Avenues;

Mahatma Gandhi — Botaliev Streets;

Zhibek Zholu Avenue — Kurmandjan Datka Street;

Akhunbaev — Baitik Baatyr Streets;

Chui Avenue — Abdrakhmanov Street;

Baitik Baatyr — M. Gorky Streets.

The hardware-software systems passed the procedure of acceptance by the Interdepartmental Commission under the state contract.

The first stage of the project includes 110 hardware-software complexes: 42 — in the capital, 48 and 20 mobile complexes — on the roads of Chui region.
