What is known about new Board Directors of Centerra Gold from Kyrgyzstan

Canadian company Centerra Gold Inc. announced results of elections to its Board of Directors. It includes new representatives of Kyrgyzstan — Dushen Kasenov and Maksat Kobonbaev.
24.kg news agency collected information about the representatives of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Canadian company.
In different time, he worked at large gold mining companies — Chaarat Operating Company, Andash Mining and projects of Kazakhmys company in Kazakhstan. He worked at Kumtor mine since 2007, when he received the post of a Senior Manager for Safety and Environmental Issues.
From 2012 to 2018, he worked as an Adviser, and then as Deputy General Director of the Australian mining company Manas Resources (Z-Explorer). The company holds a license for development of Shambesai gold deposit.