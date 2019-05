A portrait of Chingiz Aitmatov will decorate a house in Dzhal-23 microdistrict in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Council reported.

This is a gift to the city from the City Council’s Speaker Zhanybek Abirov.

«Work on the portrait has already begun. The house is located at the intersection of Masaliev and Tynaliev Streets,» the Bishkek City Council reported.