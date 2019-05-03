11:04
Bishkek City Administration announces Beloved Bishkek competition

Bishkek City Administration announced a competition Beloved Bishkek. Press service of the City Administration reported.

The competition is held to support the initiatives of Bishkek residents and employees of the territorial subdivisions of the city administration in improving houses and surrounding areas.

There are several nominations: «Best Yard», «Best Quarter», «Best Manager.» Winners will get cash prizes. In addition, the best municipal administration and the best municipal territorial administration will be chosen.

Applications for participation are accepted by administrative districts from May 1 till October 1, 2019.
