Mailuu-Suu town included in list of most radioactive places on earth

Mailuu-Suu town in Kyrgyzstan was included in the top 25 the most radioactive places on Earth.

Mailuu-Suu takes the third place in the list and is considered as one of the most contaminated places in the world. Unlike other radioactive sites, this place receives its radiation not from nuclear bombs or power plants, but from large-scale uranium mining and processing activities, emitting approximately 1.96 million cubic meters of radioactive waste in the area.

Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant takes the 2nd place in the list. The largest nuclear accident occurred there in 1986.

The first is Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. The accident that occurred there in 2011 is considered as the worst nuclear accident after the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant disaster. It caused melting of three reactors, which led to a strong leakage of radiation, which was discovered 322 kilometers from the power plant.

Recall, a scandal around development of Tash-Bulak field of Kyzyl-Ompol group of uranium-thorianite placers does not abate for several weeks in Kyrgyzstan. Protests against the development of the field took place in Bishkek and Balykchy. MPs propose to impose an indefinite moratorium on the development and mining of uranium.

YurAsia company was going to develop the uranium deposit. It was planned to process it at Kara-Balta Mining Plant. However, Kyrgyzstanis are categorically against the project. Representative of the investors Andrey Akimov said that the company suspended all work in the country until the situation changes.

The company’s license for exploration of the deposit was temporarily suspended.