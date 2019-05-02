15:15
State Committee for Subsoil Use: New fields are not explored for uranium

At present, work on issued uranium exploration licenses in Kyrgyzstan is not carried out in full. Emil Osmonbetov, Chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use, said today at a meeting of the Parliament.

The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov told that, according to updated data, there have been issued 18 licenses for prospecting and exploration of uranium in the country. However, not all of them were issued for uranium only. Some of the permits concern other minerals, and uranium goes as an accompanying metal.

«As of today, there are nine licenses for exploration of uranium, and it goes as an accompanying metal on the rest of them. We have the information, but the work is not fully carried out,» said Emil Osmonbetov.

Recall, Deputies of the Parliament hear the information of the Government on measures to ensure radiation safety of the population in Kyrgyzstan.
