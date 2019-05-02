Mother of boy beaten by his uncle to return to Bishkek

Mother of the boy, who was beaten and dragged behind a car by his uncle, left for Bishkek. Child’s Rights Defenders League Public Foundation posted on Facebook

The Foundation outlined that they helped the boy to contact his mother.

«The child was happy. She will be in Bishkek today,» the Foundation said.

The organization told that the boy had enough clothes and food. The boy is visited by his supervising teacher.

Recall, a 32-year-old man tied his nine-year-old nephew to a car and dragged behind it several meters in Bishkek. The child was hospitalized, and his relative was released on his own recognisance.