12:13
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Mother of boy beaten by his uncle to return to Bishkek

Mother of the boy, who was beaten and dragged behind a car by his uncle, left for Bishkek. Child’s Rights Defenders League Public Foundation posted on Facebook

The Foundation outlined that they helped the boy to contact his mother.

«The child was happy. She will be in Bishkek today,» the Foundation said.

The organization told that the boy had enough clothes and food. The boy is visited by his supervising teacher.

Recall, a 32-year-old man tied his nine-year-old nephew to a car and dragged behind it several meters in Bishkek. The child was hospitalized, and his relative was released on his own recognisance.
link:
views: 80
Print
Related
Man who tied child to car released on own recognizance
Man ties child to car and drags several meters in Bishkek
Man rapes 6th grade student in Balykchy town
Number of crimes against children increases in Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Girl raped by father in Uzgen gives birth and abandons baby
Man sentenced to life in prison for raping his stepdaughter
Social car helps children in Bishkek
Rape in Uzgen. Father of pregnant girl ruled sane
Case on beating a child to death in Osh submitted to court
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempt to rape stepdaughter
Popular
Big wooden 1 som coin installed in center of Bishkek Big wooden 1 som coin installed in center of Bishkek
Supreme Court commutes prison sentence for Sadyr Japarov Supreme Court commutes prison sentence for Sadyr Japarov
Kyrgyz military to take part in Victory parade in Moscow Kyrgyz military to take part in Victory parade in Moscow
CSTO countries to take measures to relieve tension on border with Afghanistan CSTO countries to take measures to relieve tension on border with Afghanistan