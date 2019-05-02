Price of gasoline in Kyrgyzstan falls by 2.5 soms since beginning of 2019

As a result of January — April 2019, drop in retail prices for fuel and lubricants compared to the beginning of the year was registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Association of Oil Traders of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Since the beginning of the year, gasoline fell in price by 2.5 soms, or 5.8 percent, and an average cost of diesel fuel dropped by 1.5 soms, or 3.3 percent.

At present, an average price of AI 80 in Bishkek is 38.4 soms, AI 92 — 39.4 soms, and AI 95 — 42.7 soms. Diesel fuel costs about 44 soms in the capital.