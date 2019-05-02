322,000 tons of fuel and lubricants imported into Kyrgyzstan for 4 months

In January-April 2019, at least 322,000 tons of fuel and lubricants have been imported into Kyrgyzstan. The Association of Oil Traders reported.

According to the association, 148,400 tons of gasoline and 173,600 tons of diesel fuel have been delivered. Oil traders stress that they fully cover the republic’s need for fuel and lubricants.

Another cooperation agreement has already been signed between the association and the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation. According to the forecasts of the Ministry of Agriculture, the need for fuel and lubricants in 2019 will amount to 115,700 tons, at least 90,600 tons of the amount is diesel fuel and 25,100 tons — gasoline.