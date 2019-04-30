12:35
Border conflict. Residents of Vorukh break windshield on vehicle of Ak-Sai head

Residents of Tajik enclave Vorukh broke the windshield on a vehicle of the head of Ak-Sai village Erkin Zholchiev. He confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he was moving to a pasture through Vorukh on April 28.

«This is still the only road to get to pasture. I wanted to bring cattle there. Tajik men started throwing stones and broke the windshield. Meeting of representatives of two villages took place later, and they paid for the damage,» Erkin Zholchiev told.

Head of the village stressed that the residents of Ak-Sai would constantly drive to the pasture.

«Someone brings cattle, some people — food products. It is very important for the neighbors to adhere to the terms of reconciliation and not to attack residents of Batken until construction of Ak-Sai — Tamdyk road is completed,» Erkin Zholchiev said.

Last week, residents of Vorukh took a second-class student to Tajikistan and returned him later.

«The boy is to be discharged from hospital today. But we do not know whether the people who took him were punished,» head of Ak-Sai village said.
