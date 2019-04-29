11:58
Russia to change rules for transit of Ukrainian goods to Kyrgyzstan

Russia is preparing legislative amendments relating to the transit of sanctioned goods from Ukraine to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Russian media report.

According to them, the Russian Federation will not hinder the transit through its territory of goods produced in Ukraine and falling under Russian economic sanctions. Moscow is ready to meet the Asian partners halfway in this regard.

Sergey Prikhodko, the First Deputy Head of the Government’s Administration of Russia, told about changes in legislation, preparation of which continues in Russia because of appeals from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

«Following the consideration of appeals from the Kazakh and Kyrgyz sides, transit shipments from Ukraine of a priority list of industrial goods for partners are allowed. A prerequisite is compliance with the procedure for such transportation, established by presidential decree dated January 1, 2016, through certain fixed and mobile checkpoints,» said Sergey Prikhodko.

He added that the government was working on the issue of introducing changes to other existing legislation norms concerning the import into Russia and the transit of goods from the territory of Ukraine to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in case of observing the rules of navigation sealing and accounting.
