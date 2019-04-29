First mention of the Kyrgyz appears in 10th century BC

The first mention of the Kyrgyz appeared in the 10th century BC. A historian-scientist Kiyas Moldokasymov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Chinese historians have discovered this mention.

«In the process of studying the ancient chronicles, they found confirmation that the Chinese emperor wrote about the ancient nomadic people, the Kyrgyz. This finding is of great importance for science and for the entire Kyrgyz people. The Chinese side will provide us with a book in English, which says about this discovery and indicates the sources,» said Kiyas Moldokasymov.

He added that Kyrgyz and Chinese scientists would continue studying the archives.

Within the framework of his working visit to Beijing, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said that the Kyrgyz side was interested in joint study of Chinese chronicles about the history of the Kyrgyz and would provide the necessary assistance to historians.