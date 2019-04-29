Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits pavilion of Kyrgyzstan at EXPO-2019

Beijing is preparing for opening of EXPO-2019. The ceremony will take place on April 29.

Yesterday, in the framework of his working visit to China, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited the exhibition pavilion of Kyrgyzstan at the International Exhibition Center in Beijing.

The head of state believes that it is necessary to take advantage of the exhibition site and demonstrate to the large market the opportunities of the Kyrgyz organic agricultural products and industry.

As expected, 16 million people will visit the exhibition EXPO-2019.

«This opportunity should be used as much as possible in order to attract the attention of representatives of international markets to the products of Kyrgyzstan,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

The Kyrgyz pavilion is located on an area of ​​1,050 square meters. The covered part consists of two rooms in the form of a Kyrgyz yurt with exhibits, as well as a multimedia panel showing videos about Kyrgyzstan, presentations about economic, investment, and tourism potential of the country.

Guests can taste food products produced in Kyrgyzstan and try some dishes of Kyrgyz cuisine.