Work of Kyrgyz designer Kurak Koinobori installed in center of Tokyo

Work of the Kyrgyz graphic designer Aibek Nurmambetov — Kurak Koinobori — was placed at an exhibition in the center of Tokyo. The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Japan reports.

The Embassy noted that koinobori is a Japanese ornament, fluttering in the wind, made of paper or cloth with carp pattern. The tradition of doing koinobori originated among the samurai in the Edo period. Koinobori are set in yards from April to May 5 (Children’s Day), it symbolizes wishes of health and success in life.

«Kurak Koinobori symbolizes more than 80 ethnic groups living in harmony in Kyrgyzstan, and kurak is experiencing its revival in the republic, returning the traditions of our ancestors,» the Embassy said.

The exhibition will last until May 6 in Tokyo Midtown Park.