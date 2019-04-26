Embassy of Kyrgyzstan explains reason for checks in Moscow sports clubs

Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia explained the reason for checks carried out by law enforcement agencies in Moscow’s sports clubs.

As the diplomatic mission outlines, many citizens of Kyrgyzstan appeal to them with questions about raids in the sports clubs of the city.

«These measures are planned and preventive in nature, they are carried out to detect foreign citizens (including citizens of Kyrgyzstan) who violated the legislation of Russia, as well as internationally wanted persons,» the Embassy said.

The Embassy recommends citizens of Kyrgyzstan to keep calm and have necessary documents on hand.